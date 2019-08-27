Melvin Capital Management LP Raised Nike (NKE) Holding; Restaurant Brands International Inchares (QSR) Shorts Down By 12%

Restaurant Brands International Inchares (NYSE:QSR) had a decrease of 12% in short interest. QSR’s SI was 9.24M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12% from 10.50 million shares previously. With 1.76M avg volume, 5 days are for Restaurant Brands International Inchares (NYSE:QSR)’s short sellers to cover QSR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $77.23. About 1.50M shares traded. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has risen 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical QSR News: 07/03/2018 RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LTD RBD.NZ – FY SALES EXCEED $740 MLN, UP 49%; 23/05/2018 – Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference; 16/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS FY NET RISES 37% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: CARA RESTAURANT BRANDS WILL EXPAND IN OTHER COUNTRIES; 30/05/2018 – Restaurant Brands Says Store Network Expanded to 309, Up by 11 on Year; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $ 1,253.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS SAYS TOTAL SALES DURING 4Q NZ$181.3M; 16/03/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC QSR.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $65; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands: Tim Horton’s Needs to Heat Up — Barrons.com

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp acquired 100,000 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 900,000 shares with $75.79M value, up from 800,000 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $129.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.41. About 1.90 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal

More notable recent Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Restaurant Brands Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3G to sell 20M Restaurant Brands shares; QSR shares drop 2.3% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Impossible Whopper goes on sale nationwide – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “QSR: Investors Should Focus On The Growth In Asian Markets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks I’d Stay Far Away From Today – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Restaurant Brands Intl has $8500 highest and $68 lowest target. $76.40’s average target is -1.07% below currents $77.23 stock price. Restaurant Brands Intl had 20 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) on Monday, August 5 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 16. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $74 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Stephens. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Restaurant Brands International Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested in 90,535 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sns Gp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 2,814 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 281,180 shares. Tctc Liability Com stated it has 13,048 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement owns 146,847 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability holds 920 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackhill Inc reported 1,400 shares. Ensemble Management Lc reported 33,760 shares. Synovus Financial Corp reported 119,152 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 73,591 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.53% or 296,614 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.21% or 432,948 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,702 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 544,101 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Com has 0.2% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 74,870 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons Foot Locker Stock Dropped to a 52-Week Low – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Turtle Beach Corp (Put) stake by 100,000 shares to 200,000 valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 350,000 shares and now owns 800,000 shares. Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) was reduced too.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 12.34% above currents $82.41 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Monday, March 18. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $92 target. Morgan Stanley maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $103 target. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $86 target in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 25. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Pivotal Research maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Pivotal Research has “Buy” rating and $101 target.