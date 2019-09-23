Melvin Capital Management LP Raised Its Position in Align Technology (ALGN) by $27.30 Million as Share Price Declined; As Estee Lauder Company (EL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.63 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.43 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $186.54. About 2.80M shares traded or 99.64% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Company (EL) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 8,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 127,444 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.34 million, down from 136,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Estee Lauder Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $191.91. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 50,974 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) holds 0.42% or 151,764 shares. Blackrock has 0.08% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 7.11M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 70,156 shares. Carmignac Gestion invested in 0% or 747 shares. Endurant Cap Management LP has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Ipswich Invest Management Communication holds 0.08% or 857 shares. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 377 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Gsa Partners Llp has 0.15% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Numerixs Invest Tech Inc accumulated 3,116 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 7,900 are owned by Andra Ap. Qs Investors Ltd has invested 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 52 were accumulated by Archford Strategies Limited Co. Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.23 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 47,478 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. 4,995 shares were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M, worth $998,169.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 890,465 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $160.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 79,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION had sold 16,140 shares worth $3.23M on Thursday, August 22.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21M for 29.99 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $488.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Trust holds 3,379 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aviva Plc reported 147,950 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement System accumulated 0.14% or 40,605 shares. Gm Advisory Group Inc invested in 0.08% or 1,435 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd holds 0.14% or 110,635 shares in its portfolio. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Ltd owns 0.45% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 9,858 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc holds 814 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brookmont Mngmt holds 0.3% or 2,744 shares. Cap Ca holds 0.02% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 1,784 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.05% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Personal invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cambridge Trust owns 11,045 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk stated it has 514,527 shares. The Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.3% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Nordea Investment Mgmt has invested 0.38% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).