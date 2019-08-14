Melvin Capital Management LP Raised Its Netflix (Call) (NFLX) Stake by $197.40 Million; Mks Instrument (MKSI) Market Value Declined While Sprott Trimmed by $1.40 Million Its Position

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.56. About 182,637 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NFLX) by 208.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 554,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 820,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.38 million, up from 265,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $11.05 during the last trading session, reaching $301.23. About 3.16 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) (NYSE:IRM) by 9,200 shares to 680,000 shares, valued at $24.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (NYSE:SIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 30,000 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 242,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 875,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG).

