Melvin Capital Management LP Raised Its Las Vegas Sands (Call) (LVS) Stake by $2.99 Million; Magellan Midstream Ptnrs (MMP) Holder Heritage Wealth Advisors Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs (MMP) by 34.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 11,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 21,011 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27B, down from 32,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $65.92. About 351,973 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (LVS) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 49,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.43M, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 2.74M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

