Melvin Capital Management LP Position in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Has Lowered as Shares Declined; As Ciena Corp. (CIEN) Market Valuation Rose, Friess Associates Has Trimmed by $13.56 Million Its Holding

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp. (CIEN) by 41.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 366,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 520,787 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, down from 887,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 768,506 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 20,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 975,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.34M, down from 995,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $105.04. About 980,129 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Wynn Macau Ltd; 14/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – JOHN HAGENBUCH HAS DECIDED NOT TO STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ON MAY 16, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts board member at center of proxy battle won’t seek re-election; second director resigns; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Urges Wynn Shareholders To Remove Director John Hagenbuch — MarketWatch; 06/05/2018 – WYNN: ISS PLACED SYMBOLISM AHEAD OF PRAGMATISM ON HAGENBUCH; 24/04/2018 – WYNN CEO: $3B LAS VEGAS CONSTRUCTION BUDGET `UNSUSTAINABLE’; 13/05/2018 – Steve Wynn’s Bad Luck With Picasso Goes On With $70 Million Work; 14/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS REPORTS FURTHER CHANGES TO BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Steve Wynn resigned from the company in February following sexual misconduct allegations; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Doesn’t Plan to Nominate Anyone ‘Closely Associated’ With Her, ‘Personally or Professionally’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crystal Rock Cap holds 1.58% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 17,950 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Synovus Corporation accumulated 0% or 294 shares. 1.24 million are owned by Fmr Limited Liability. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 4,614 shares. South Dakota Council reported 11,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Assetmark reported 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling owns 85 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 1,250 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Maverick Ltd reported 893,024 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 250 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund has invested 0.05% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 100,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $75.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (Put) (NYSE:DECK) by 97,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pure Storage Inc. by 256,323 shares to 974,923 shares, valued at $21.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heritage Crysal Clean Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 19,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Company has 1.32% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 524,328 shares. Systematic LP invested in 0.08% or 60,660 shares. 384,001 were reported by Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Company holds 58,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 25,608 were accumulated by Gateway Advisers Ltd. Ftb Advisors owns 318 shares. Ameritas Inv has 54,176 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management invested in 0.01% or 40,600 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Lc has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Highland LP reported 60,000 shares. Blackrock owns 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 18.08 million shares. Raymond James Financial Serv, a Florida-based fund reported 27,924 shares. Axa holds 0.05% or 316,800 shares in its portfolio. Gmt Capital has 9,408 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).