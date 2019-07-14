Melvin Capital Management LP Maintains Position in Deckers Outdoor (Put) (DECK); Murphy Capital Management Maintains Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (Put) (DECK) by 56.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 97,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 270,000 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.69M, up from 172,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $178.49. About 334,713 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, up from 81,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “As Dow Posts Record, This Tech Stock Leads the Surge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2019: INTC, QCOM, JKS, SFUN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Breezes Past 27,000: 5 Stocks That Drove ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: These 4 Digital Assistants Dominate the US Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Finance reported 4.49M shares. Ycg Ltd Liability stated it has 98,228 shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 1.33 million shares or 0% of the stock. Intact holds 21,600 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis reported 64,425 shares. Moreover, One Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beech Hill Advsr has 27,080 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Lp reported 97,564 shares. Matarin Mngmt Llc has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Lawrence B owns 5.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 61,046 shares. Windham Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 4,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap Advsr Lp has invested 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitchell Cap Mgmt owns 3.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84,518 shares. Hayek Kallen Mgmt stated it has 84,390 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associates accumulated 3.23% or 180,481 shares.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11,770 shares to 127,749 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,108 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Commentary: How To Find The Right Investors For Your LogisticsTech Venture – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Flight Deck on Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Footwear players press Trump on tariffs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laureate Education Inc (Call) by 5.30M shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turtle Beach Corp (Put) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).