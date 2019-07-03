Melvin Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Deckers Outdoor (Put) (DECK); Wms Partners Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $470,237

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (Put) (DECK) by 56.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 97,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 270,000 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.69M, up from 172,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $176.08. About 219,996 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,912 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31 million, down from 84,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) (NYSE:DRI) by 725,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $12.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (NYSE:SIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.68 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

