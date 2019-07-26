Melvin Capital Management LP Lowered Mastercard (MA) Stake as Valuation Rose; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stock Price Declined While Gideon Capital Advisors Upped by $1.11 Million Its Position

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 76,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317.94M, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 193.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 24,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 12,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 3.08 million shares traded or 48.49% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 524,993 shares to 3.58M shares, valued at $232.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 549,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $13.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Country Tru Bank invested in 70 shares. Moreover, Akre Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 13.24% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5.33M shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 10,932 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Notis stated it has 4.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Finemark Comml Bank & Tru holds 0.82% or 60,083 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,900 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 31,045 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 2.57% or 144,355 shares in its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt owns 950 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 11.76 million shares. 29,377 were accumulated by Martin Currie. Hudock Grp Incorporated Limited Company reported 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brave Asset Management Inc holds 1,571 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Co invested in 1,913 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Advsr Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Nomura Inc holds 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 46,000 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Lp owns 113,084 shares. Paloma Management Com has 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 156,205 are owned by Captrust Advisors. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 16,596 shares. Axa owns 134,065 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Greenwood Capital Associate owns 0.1% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 8,485 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 212 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 353 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora stated it has 48,053 shares. King Luther Cap Corporation owns 1.69 million shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Fsi Group Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 6,525 shares. Eagle Asset reported 42,857 shares.