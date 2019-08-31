Melvin Capital Management LP Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Stake as Valuation Rose; Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Raised Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Holding by $2.26 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 76,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317.94 million, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $126.27. About 128,480 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 848,524 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $397.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Na holds 0.82% or 16,800 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Optimum Inv reported 22,090 shares. 2,970 are held by Ipg Investment Advsr Limited Co. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.08% or 1,538 shares in its portfolio. Intl Inc Ca reported 0.53% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 128,543 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 7.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust Co accumulated 37,071 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 120,997 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Samlyn Capital Llc reported 1.99% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.85% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Blb&B Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 2,895 shares. Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Scholtz accumulated 5.47% or 34,838 shares.