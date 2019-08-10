Melvin Capital Management LP Lowered Align Technology (Call) (ALGN) Holding By $206.25 Million; PACCAR (PCAR) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Align Technology Inc (Call) (ALGN) stake by 82.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 726,215 shares as Align Technology Inc (Call) (ALGN)’s stock declined 34.93%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 150,000 shares with $42.65 million value, down from 876,215 last quarter. Align Technology Inc (Call) now has $14.64B valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $183.33. About 1.08 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17

Among 3 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PACCAR had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, July 2. Credit Suisse maintained PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 31. See PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Downgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $73.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Downgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 848,528 shares to 1.11 million valued at $178.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Carvana Co (Call) stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 600,000 shares. Worldpay Inc was raised too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $886,862 activity. The insider HOGAN JOSEPH M bought $998,169. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj also bought $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares. Tay Julie sold $318,228 worth of stock.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05 million for 40.20 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Align Technology had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: DGX, ADP, ALGN – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Align Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Align Technology Stock Fell 23.6% in July – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Align Technology Announces $200 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CELG, ALGN, DOV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moreover, Riverhead Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 2,500 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.07% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 1,220 shares. British Columbia Investment has 0.08% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 32,233 shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Inc reported 1,083 shares. Cim Lc reported 0.22% stake. Private Wealth Ltd invested in 1,560 shares. Tekla Mgmt Lc reported 28,278 shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd holds 754 shares or 4.07% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc reported 2,312 shares. Ww Asset Management reported 4,723 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 427 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation has 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Epoch Investment Prtnrs reported 10,417 shares. 980,494 are held by Northern Trust Corporation.

PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.58 billion. It operates in three divisions: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. It has a 9.61 P/E ratio. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 1.26M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. BARKLEY MICHAEL T sold $911,781 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Davila Marco A. sold 7,528 shares worth $506,485.