Melvin Capital Management LP Lifted Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position; Papa Johns International (PZZA) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Papa Johns International Inc (PZZA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 76 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 83 cut down and sold stakes in Papa Johns International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 26.01 million shares, down from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Papa Johns International Inc in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 57 Increased: 51 New Position: 25.

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) stake by 279.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp acquired 5.71 million shares as Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)’s stock declined 10.95%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 7.76M shares with $458.30M value, up from 2.04 million last quarter. Las Vegas Sands Corp now has $43.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 4.45M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s (NYSE:LVS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Las Vegas Sands +4.5% amid move to S&P 500 – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Don’t Bet On Casinos (Video) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Las Vegas Strip Is Heating Up – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Las Vegasnds (NYSE:LVS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Las Vegasnds has $7000 highest and $6000 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 14.91% above currents $56.13 stock price. Las Vegasnds had 12 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, September 9. UBS maintained the shares of LVS in report on Friday, September 13 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maplelane Capital Limited Liability owns 1 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,800 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Capital Limited Ca invested in 117,700 shares. 6,370 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Clear Street Markets Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 12,100 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 176,017 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 690,567 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 332,098 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Mgmt reported 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Davidson Kempner Management Lp reported 0.11% stake. 482 are owned by Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability. Moreover, Research Glob Investors has 0.37% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Kessler Invest Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,182 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 0.01% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 26,100 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (Call) (NYSE:AAP) stake by 680,271 shares to 400,000 valued at $61.66M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) stake by 815,437 shares and now owns 940,000 shares. Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (NYSE:LVS) was reduced too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. It operates through five divisions: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants.

The stock increased 2.15% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 434,405 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) has risen 5.61% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO

Litespeed Management L.L.C. holds 6.32% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. for 125,000 shares. 13D Management Llc owns 410,785 shares or 5.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. has 4.66% invested in the company for 80,000 shares. The Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc. has invested 4.21% in the stock. Springowl Associates Llc, a New York-based fund reported 39,287 shares.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Papa John’s Pizza Is Overbaked – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Did Papa John’s Make the Right CEO Pick? – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Papa John’s International stays aggressive with expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s how much Papa Johnâ€™s will pay former CEO Steve Ritchie – Louisville Business First” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72M for 74.32 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.