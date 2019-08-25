Melvin Capital Management LP Increased Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding By $11.40 Million; Force Protection (FRPT) Sentiment Is 1.49

Force Protection Inc (FRPT) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 82 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 55 decreased and sold their equity positions in Force Protection Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 30.72 million shares, up from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Force Protection Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 48 Increased: 46 New Position: 36.

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 21.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp acquired 100,000 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 575,000 shares with $65.91 million value, up from 475,000 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $21.49B valuation. The stock decreased 4.20% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $102.53. About 2.10M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Freshpet (FRPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Freshpet, Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments Enhancing Operational and Technical Talent to Support Future Growth – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Freshpet, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Freshpet (FRPT) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Freshpet Stock Was Diving Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 373,019 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 2.73% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. for 135,820 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc owns 40,000 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Management Llc has 1.59% invested in the company for 46,167 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 1.32% in the stock. Broadview Advisors Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 114,175 shares.

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. It sells its products under the Freshpet brand, as well as under the Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 2,643 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Oppenheimer & Inc holds 14,220 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Icon Advisers reported 1.5% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Laurion Capital Management LP invested in 5,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ccm Inv Advisers owns 77,164 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. 1.22 million are owned by Vontobel Asset Management. Bamco holds 0.1% or 213,708 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Llc reported 1,800 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com reported 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc reported 1.27M shares. Howe And Rusling reported 68 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 10 shares. Pggm Invs, a Netherlands-based fund reported 216,000 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity. Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought 420 shares worth $50,190.