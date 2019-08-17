Melvin Capital Management Lp Increased Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (Put) (LL) Stake by $13.20 Million; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE)

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:LL) stake by 300% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp acquired 1.20M shares as Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:LL)’s stock declined 34.21%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 1.60M shares with $18.48M value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (Put) now has $232.06 million valuation. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 740,972 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Among 2 analysts covering Sage Group The PLC (LON:SGE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sage Group The PLC has GBX 730 highest and GBX 550 lowest target. GBX 655’s average target is -6.29% below currents GBX 699 stock price. Sage Group The PLC had 13 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 8. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. JP Morgan maintained The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) rating on Monday, May 20. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 730 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Friday, April 12. The stock of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) earned “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 7. See The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 550.00 New Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 505.00 New Target: GBX 650.00 Downgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 620.00 New Target: GBX 730.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 520.00 New Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 680.00 Maintain

The Sage Group plc engages in the development and distribution of business management software and related services and products for small and medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of 7.60 billion GBP. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. It has a 24.36 P/E ratio. The firm serves business owners, book keepers, and finance directors.

More notable recent The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Sage Group (LON:SGE) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Sage Group plc’s (LON:SGE) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Sage Group plc’s (LON:SGE) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

The stock increased 1.33% or GBX 9.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 699. About 2.80 million shares traded. The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $232.06 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (Call) (NYSE:AAP) stake by 680,271 shares to 400,000 valued at $61.66 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 79,952 shares and now owns 1.27M shares. First Data Corp New () was reduced too.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $152,202 activity. On Thursday, May 30 the insider Tyson Charles E bought $39,592. KNOWLES DENNIS R. bought 14,000 shares worth $112,610.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold LL shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Parametric Associates Lc has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 159,782 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 11,259 shares. Alabama-based Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% or 53,700 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 42,816 shares. American Grp Inc Inc reported 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 10,998 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.01% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd accumulated 66,991 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). 63,766 were reported by Trexquant Inv L P. Moreover, Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has 0.02% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 323,438 shares.