Melvin Capital Management LP Increased Its Servicenow (NOW) Position; Kidder Stephen W Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Cut as Stock Value Declined

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 7,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,408 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 29,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.32 billion market cap company. It closed at $67.18 lastly. It is down 25.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 132.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 826,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.81 million, up from 625,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $281. About 1.47M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4,300 shares to 13,114 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 4,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,745 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.40 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 895,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $21.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 726,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (NYSE:EDU).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. Shares for $5.06 million were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. WADORS PATRICIA L sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53 million. MILLER JEFFREY A also sold $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. $1.71 million worth of stock was sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01M worth of stock.