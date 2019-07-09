Melvin Capital Management LP Increased Its Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Stake by $51.60 Million; Stock Declined; Euclidean Technologies Management Cut Its Position in Dillards (DDS) by $404,700 as Stock Declined

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 266.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.98 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $277.21. About 500,280 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 16/04/2018 – KXLY Spokane: Domino’s Pizza will now deliver to outdoor locations; 23/05/2018 – Domino’s Awards ‘World’s Fastest Pizza Maker’; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO COMPLETE A RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 01/05/2018 – Greater Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville Domino’s® Locations to Hire 820 Team Members; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FINAL DIV 5.25 PENCE/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into Domino’s Pizza; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO ISSUE APPROXIMATELY $825 MLN OF NEW SECURITIZED NOTES; 06/03/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS LTD JUBI.NS SAYS AGREEMENT FOR FOR OPERATING DOMINO’S PIZZA RESTAURANTS IN BANGLADESH; 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, down from 18,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 416,072 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 12.26% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 100,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $83.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.63M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 20 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0% or 1,056 shares. Amer Interest Grp holds 0.08% or 82,110 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Llc holds 2,729 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 200,944 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd holds 860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Asset Inc reported 1,038 shares stake. Regions Financial Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 113 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers holds 35,799 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.01% or 10,782 shares. Smithfield Co reported 26 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,442 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 438,026 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 65,815 shares. Tyvor Ltd Liability reported 10,600 shares stake.

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Domino’s Dip Is a Buying Opportunity – Motley Fool” on November 02, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Can a Fast-Casual Pizza Chain Dethrone Domino’s? – Motley Fool” published on March 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “11 Stocks To Watch For February 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Speedway Motorsports, Silicon Laboratories, and Domino’s Pizza Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Domino’s Pizza: Risk/Reward Unfavorable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 21, 2018.

Analysts await Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.60 EPS, down 500.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Dillard's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.66% negative EPS growth.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,488 activity.