Melvin Capital Management LP Increased Its Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Holding; Correvio Pharma – Ordinary Shares (canada (CORV) Shorts Raised By 2.7%

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) stake by 266.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp acquired 200,000 shares as Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ)'s stock declined 4.20%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 275,000 shares with $70.98 million value, up from 75,000 last quarter. Dominos Pizza Inc now has $10.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $247.85. About 983,441 shares traded or 30.19% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500.

Correvio Pharma Corp – Ordinary Shares (canada (NASDAQ:CORV) had an increase of 2.7% in short interest. CORV’s SI was 1.38 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.7% from 1.34M shares previously. With 153,300 avg volume, 9 days are for Correvio Pharma Corp – Ordinary Shares (canada (NASDAQ:CORV)’s short sellers to cover CORV’s short positions. The SI to Correvio Pharma Corp – Ordinary Shares (canada’s float is 4.48%. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 103,597 shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) has risen 15.79% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Svcs Automobile Association holds 8,238 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Llc owns 0.65% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 1.12 million shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 33,898 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.03% or 1,244 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 10,927 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 29,470 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Bb&T Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). 60 are held by Adirondack Trust. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp owns 1.11% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 29,217 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.25% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). 1,053 are owned by Cleararc Cap Inc. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corp has 0.01% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 15,240 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,457 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Spotify Technology S A stake by 895,000 shares to 155,000 valued at $21.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Turtle Beach Corp (Put) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) (NYSE:DRI) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Domino’s Pizza had 34 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, April 25. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $26700 target in Monday, July 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $268 target in Friday, February 22 report. Wells Fargo maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8 with “Neutral”.

