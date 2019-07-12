Melvin Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Netflix (NFLX); As Conocophillips (COP) Shares Declined, Jacobs & Co Decreased Its Position

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 27.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 5,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,472 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 18,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.63. About 1.14 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 319.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 848,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397.22 million, up from 265,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $375.4. About 3.87M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX QTRLY SHR $0.64; QTRLY REV $3.7 BLN VS $2.64 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ bonuses for top executives; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by HASTINGS REED.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) (NYSE:IRM) by 9,200 shares to 680,000 shares, valued at $24.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turtle Beach Corp (Put) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 150 shares. Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 94,122 shares stake. Bancorp Of Mellon accumulated 3.62 million shares. 496 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Management. Savant Cap Ltd Liability reported 1,369 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 28,530 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 687 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fulton Commercial Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,344 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 3,852 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 36,321 shares. Hillsdale Management has 180 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 14,100 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 80,769 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 357,020 shares.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 13.88 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,138 shares to 46,337 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc A (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 209,410 are owned by Twin Cap Mgmt. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.11% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 10.93M shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt invested in 4,609 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb Williams has invested 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cap Management Assoc owns 7,400 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.55% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Castleark Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 71,460 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 0.52% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6,796 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.2% or 59,900 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 47,390 shares. Nordea Invest reported 672,234 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank has 2,691 shares. Augustine Asset has 1.59% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 35,782 shares. Advsrs Capital Management Limited holds 207,458 shares. Bluestein R H & Company reported 1.16% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).