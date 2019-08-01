Melvin Capital Management LP Has Upped Position in Las Vegas Sands (Call) (LVS) by $2.99 Million as Share Price Declined; Lomas Capital Management Has Increased Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Stake

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (LVS) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 49,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.43M, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 4.62M shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 40.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 339,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.55M, up from 840,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $45.05. About 4.27 million shares traded or 164.34% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 30,674 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 5,678 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 0.04% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Andra Ap reported 87,400 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Maverick Capital owns 1.66 million shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. 195,341 are held by Stifel Fincl. Stephens Ar has 18,779 shares. Pension reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.45 million shares. Regions Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Legal & General Gp Public Limited holds 2.05M shares. New York-based Bluemountain Lc has invested 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Annex Advisory has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Tudor Et Al reported 13,780 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.1% or 28,671 shares in its portfolio.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16,844 shares to 182,295 shares, valued at $324.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 895,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Call).

