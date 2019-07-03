Melvin Capital Management LP Has Upped Deere & Co (DE) Position; Shorts at Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Raised By 143.47%

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) had an increase of 143.47% in short interest. BRX’s SI was 11.94 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 143.47% from 4.90M shares previously. With 11.65M avg volume, 1 days are for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)’s short sellers to cover BRX’s short positions. The SI to Brixmor Property Group Inc’s float is 4%. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 1.32M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 25.62% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 319.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp acquired 848,528 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock declined 10.98%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 1.11M shares with $178.07M value, up from 265,500 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $52.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 900,216 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University

Among 4 analysts covering Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Brixmor Property had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.39 billion. As of March 31, 2013, the firm owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. It has a 14.8 P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC.

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (NYSE:SIG) stake by 126,900 shares to 700,000 valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced L Brands Inc (LTD) stake by 600,000 shares and now owns 900,000 shares. Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Call) was reduced too.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity. $1.87M worth of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) shares were sold by May John C II.

