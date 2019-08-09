Melvin Capital Management LP Has Upped Adobe (ADBE) Stake; Last Week Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Smith Nephew PLC (LON:SN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Smith Nephew PLC had 13 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 11 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Berenberg. JP Morgan maintained Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) rating on Thursday, May 9. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 1758 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) on Monday, February 11 with “Neutral” rating. See Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) latest ratings:

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 103.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp acquired 549,264 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 1.08 million shares with $287.88M value, up from 531,000 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $147.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.40M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct)

The stock increased 0.32% or GBX 6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1882.5. About 2.04M shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company has market cap of 16.47 billion GBP. The firm offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It has a 23.62 P/E ratio. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery services and products; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold Smith & Nephew plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 505,453 shares or 98.09% less from 26.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 294,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 2,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% or 712 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Management Incorporated reported 189,575 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, June 20. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $32000 target.