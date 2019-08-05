Melvin Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) by $106.58 Million; As Medtronic Plc F (MDT) Market Value Rose, Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Stake by $2.33 Million

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc F (MDT) by 199.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 25,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 38,443 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 12,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $100.34. About 1.16 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 89.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 895,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, down from 995,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.17% or $7.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.31. About 1.68M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 14/05/2018 – Another Wynn Picasso Yanked From Christie’s Auction After Mishap; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: IT’S A `VERY DIFFERENT COMPANY’ WITH FOUNDER GONE; 28/04/2018 – Steve Wynn Sues Former Wynn Resorts Employee; 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS SETTLES WITH UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT FOR $464 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: John J. Hagenbuch Withdraws Candidacy for Re-Election to Board; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts, The Post has learned. The interest has come in the form of back-channel approaches, sources familiar with the situation said; 14/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN: MORE WORK REMAINS TO BE DONE; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Reduces Board Size to 8; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Files Investor Presentation; 09/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to pay $2.6bn to settle lawsuit with Japan’s Universal

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 211,945 shares to 14,811 shares, valued at $269,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,320 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $152.89M for 19.77 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.80% negative EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (Put) (NYSE:DECK) by 97,700 shares to 270,000 shares, valued at $39.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (NYSE:LVS) by 49,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

