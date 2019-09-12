Melvin Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Holding By $21.11 Million; Genomic Health (GHDX) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 5.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 79,952 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 1.27M shares with $336.06 million value, down from 1.35 million last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $280.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $276.4. About 4.99 million shares traded or 47.37% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.96, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 96 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 97 decreased and sold their holdings in Genomic Health Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 32.96 million shares, down from 33.94 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Genomic Health Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 41 Reduced: 56 Increased: 72 New Position: 24.

Among 12 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $288.92’s average target is 4.53% above currents $276.4 stock price. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $267 target in Monday, April 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, March 14. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $256 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29100 target in Thursday, July 11 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, May 6 with “Overweight” rating.

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 135,000 shares to 310,000 valued at $171.76 million in 2019Q2. It also upped World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) (NYSE:WWE) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. Laureate Education Inc (Call) was raised too.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. Mastercard Foundation sold 15,890 shares worth $4.32 million. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,991 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability. Maine-based Headinvest Ltd has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Miles Capital holds 1,828 shares. Lvw Ltd Liability reported 2,224 shares. Argent, a Tennessee-based fund reported 28,447 shares. Lincoln Capital owns 8.43% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 71,064 shares. Moreover, 10 has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,233 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 7,692 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Llc holds 345 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Strategic Finance Services holds 0.04% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. 36,500 were accumulated by Ratan Cap Mgmt L P. Great Lakes Ltd Liability invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parnassus Ca stated it has 2.69M shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv owns 1,368 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.21 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. It develops and commercializes genomic clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. It has a 56.07 P/E ratio. The firm offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp holds 3.66% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. for 9.26 million shares. Emory University owns 42,966 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has 1.29% invested in the company for 298,813 shares. The Indiana-based University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 0.87% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,942 shares.

Analysts await Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. GHDX’s profit will be $14.17 million for 47.81 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Genomic Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.