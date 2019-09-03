Melvin Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holding by $2.45 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Synovus Finl (SNV) Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Cut Holding

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 20,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 975,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.34M, down from 995,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $110.15. About 2.69M shares traded or 33.54% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 27/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Files Equity Underwriting Agreement With SEC; 07/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS ON MAY 7, ELAINE WYNN LAUNCHED A WEBSITE “TO COMMUNICATE” WITH THE SHAREHOLDERS OF WYNN RESORTS LTD; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK EXITED ANDV, STZ, WYNN, WP, SABR IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS PROXY FIRMS SUPPORT HAGENBUCH WITHHOLD VOTES; 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR WYNN RESORTS TO PAY$1.94 BLN OF REDEMPTION NOTE THAT COMPANY PREVIOUSLY ISSUED TO ARUZE; 07/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts allowed to drop Wynn from Massachusetts casino license; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: IT’S A `VERY DIFFERENT COMPANY’ WITH FOUNDER GONE; 25/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Hold That Poker Face — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Neither Company Nor Kim Sinatra Made Any Payment Under Terms of Settlement; 10/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: ‘Sets Record Straight on Elaine Wynn’s Disingenuous Campaign’

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 9,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 65,545 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 75,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 1.07M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $124.50M for 22.76 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 37,665 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Nicholas Investment Ptnrs LP reported 2.13% stake. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.1% or 11,571 shares. Oppenheimer & Communications Incorporated stated it has 5,919 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Melvin Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 975,000 shares. New York-based Central has invested 0.57% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Stevens Capital Mgmt LP invested 0.19% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Fayez Sarofim has 0.03% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 395 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.14% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 17,874 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 1,858 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 36,875 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (NYSE:LVS) by 49,800 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $124.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gamestop Corp New (Put) (NYSE:GME).

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evercore Inc (Call) (NYSE:EVR) by 9,700 shares to 25,500 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 141,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Haemonetics Corp (Call) (NYSE:HAE).

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $155.88M for 8.80 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.