Melvin Capital Management LP Has Trimmed By $87.73 Million Its Darden Restaurants (Call) (DRI) Holding; Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)’s Sentiment Is 0.82

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) (DRI) stake by 87.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 725,000 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 100,000 shares with $12.15 million value, down from 825,000 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) now has $15.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.65% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $122.69. About 716,566 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71

Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 114 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 139 decreased and sold their stakes in Southwestern Energy Co. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 544.79 million shares, up from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Southwestern Energy Co in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 103 Increased: 76 New Position: 38.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $240,638 activity.

Towle & Co holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company for 6.19 million shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 897,821 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stelliam Investment Management Lp has 1.37% invested in the company for 1.41 million shares. The Bahamas-based Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has invested 1.29% in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14.87 million shares.

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWN’s profit will be $48.72M for 4.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $958.13 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 0.98 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.

More important recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Share Price Is Down 92% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Before You Buy Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03 million for 22.55 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

