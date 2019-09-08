Melvin Capital Management LP Has Raised Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position by $11.40 Million; Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose While Farallon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 575,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.91 million, up from 475,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.41. About 1.51M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 40.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 1.22 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.91 million, down from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/04/2018 – Google has developed chips for AI, and Facebook has a nascent chip effort; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 7% after a bad weekend of news; 18/05/2018 – FIVE STAR POSTS GOVERNMENT PROGRAM ON DI MAIO’S FACEBOOK PAGE; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 7; 06/04/2018 – This week on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update; 19/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Facebook’s head of security Alex Stamos ‘leaving company in row over fake news; 08/05/2018 – Facebook has initiated its biggest executive shakeup in its 15-year history, putting new people in charge at WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook’s core app. It’s also launching a new team focused on the blockchain; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Plans a New Dating Feature, Sending Match, IAC Plunging; 30/05/2018 – ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION OF UTAH – FACEBOOK WILL BEGIN CONSTRUCTION OF DATA CENTER AT SWEETWATER INDUSTRIAL PARK IN EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UTAH

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Caribbean Cruises declares $0.70 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 272,846 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 102,279 shares. 67,416 are owned by Royal London Asset Mngmt. Chem Financial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,886 shares. Moreover, Bluestein R H And Company has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 2,000 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 5.29 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Newfocus Fincl Group Inc Lc holds 0.59% or 10,395 shares in its portfolio. Nomura reported 24,412 shares stake. Tiger Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Intrust Bancorp Na has invested 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Wetherby Asset owns 2,301 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 14,848 shares. 2.63M were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 2.78 million shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $103.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 521,950 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $198.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi reported 9,250 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Lynch & In stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). United Asset Strategies Inc has invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Tn holds 0.07% or 3,104 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Com invested in 12,245 shares. Valiant Cap Management Lp reported 365,023 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4,850 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 998,408 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 27,116 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Taylor Asset Incorporated has 6.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 57,800 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Inc has invested 0.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 1.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atwood & Palmer reported 1,587 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 4,261 shares. Weatherly Asset LP has invested 0.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Facebook (FB) Stock Will Bounce Back – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock on Instagram ‘Checkout’ E-Commerce Innovation? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s Next for Facebook (FB) Stock Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings & Beyond? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT and FB Both Jumped After Earnings: Which is the Better Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.