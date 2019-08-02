Melvin Capital Management LP Has Raised Position in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by $269.41 Million; Harvard Management Co Has Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $11.72 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 70,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 306,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.07M, down from 376,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 17.78 million shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS REVIEWED CALL & TEXT HISTORY FEATURE TO CONFIRM THAT CO DOES NOT COLLECT CONTENT OF MESSAGES, AND WILL DELETE ALL LOGS OLDER THAN 1 YR; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 03/04/2018 – FB CITES PAGES CONTROLLED BY RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY; 06/04/2018 – Social media users treated as ‘experimental rats,’ EU data watchdog says as he urges Facebook changes; 19/03/2018 – France to get tougher on social media hate speech – PM; 05/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Mea Culpa; WPP Settles Johnson Suit; CBS and Viacom Tensions; 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Says Zuckerberg Won’t Give Evidence to U.K. Lawmakers; 23/03/2018 – UK High Court grants Cambridge Analytica search warrant to ICO

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 225.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 4.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 6.48M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395.12M, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $58.8. About 5.07 million shares traded or 17.08% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. Stretch Colin also sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.84 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 895,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $21.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) (NYSE:IRM) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).