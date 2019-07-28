Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (EDU) Stake by $54.00 Million; Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Declined While Intrust Bank Na Raised Stake

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 12,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,672 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 12,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (EDU) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 1.46M shares traded or 13.91% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 13,200 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Homrich Berg holds 0.19% or 69,206 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has invested 0.43% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 484,222 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Massachusetts Services Ma reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability has 21,507 shares. Bluecrest invested in 4,637 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 18,447 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2,020 shares. 4.02M were reported by Commercial Bank Of Mellon. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 4.13M shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 3,824 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Profund Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

