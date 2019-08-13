Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Ascena Retail Group (Put) (ASNA) Position by $800,000; Sabre (SABR) Market Valuation Rose While Archon Capital Management Decreased by $4.11 Million Its Holding

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) (ASNA) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 62.36% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.40M market cap company. The stock increased 6.91% or $0.0181 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2801. About 2.49M shares traded. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has declined 87.42% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ASNA News: 14/03/2018 – S&P Downgrades Ann Taylor Parent Ascena On Weak Operating Trends And Credit Metrics — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Ascena Retail; 17/05/2018 – Stadium Capital Reports 9.8% Stake in Ascena Retail; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT AGREEMENT THAT AMENDS CO’S EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUG 21, 2015; 20/03/2018 – Ascena Retail General Counsel Duane D. Holloway Resigning to Join Another Public Company; 11/05/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® Unveils St. Jude Garden Grown by LOFT in Celebration of More Than a Decade of Partnership; 05/03/2018 – Ascena Retail Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c-Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 05/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: Nordstrom, Ascena Retail Group & Analogic; 14/03/2018 – ascena retail group, inc. Announces Participation in Telsey Advisory Group’s 10th Annual Spring Consumer Conference; 15/05/2018 – Think Investments Buys New 1.2% Position in Ascena Retail

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 66.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 195,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The hedge fund held 97,257 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 292,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 497,630 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY 81.8% VS 96.3%; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q EPS 32c; 23/05/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 24; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 16/05/2018 – Sabre announces upcoming webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Sabre Corp Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Ketchum Named Creative Agency of the Year at North America SABRE Awards; 10/04/2018 – Sabre launches new guest-centric solutions on the SynXis Enterprise Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.03% or 243,304 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Korea Inv Corporation holds 69,600 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 118,439 shares. Fil reported 0.26% stake. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 197,757 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 27,204 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Llc holds 0% or 17,528 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 542,021 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation reported 0.12% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Greenleaf Tru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 206,053 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 747,012 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 2.79M shares. Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 418,580 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $15.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) to report earnings on September, 23. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Ascena Retail Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold ASNA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 182.75 million shares or 4.89% less from 192.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance Service Gru has invested 0% in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) for 68,422 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 334,748 shares or 0% of the stock. Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 33,262 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Amalgamated National Bank reported 26,151 shares. Piedmont Inc owns 44,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 87,908 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 255,093 shares. Principal has 1.40 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 954 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication stated it has 0% in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 368,386 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Group Inc Incorporated owns 132,157 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 9.56 million shares to 10.06 million shares, valued at $300.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.