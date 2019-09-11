Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Ascena Retail Group (Put) (ASNA) Holding as Valuation Declined; Healthequity (HQY) Shareholder Diker Management Upped Its Position

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) (ASNA) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 62.36% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 10.01% or $0.0367 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3301. About 5.00M shares traded or 37.65% up from the average. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has declined 87.42% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ASNA News: 14/03/2018 – S&P Downgrades Ann Taylor Parent Ascena On Weak Operating Trends And Credit Metrics — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Ascena Retail Group Names John Welborn Jr. to Board; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 27, 2018, RECORDED TAX BENEFIT OF $22 MLN ON PRE-TAX LOSS OF $61 MLN; 17/05/2018 – ascena retail group Announces Appointment to Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – 2018 REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES A SENIOR SECURED ASSET BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $500 MLN; 05/03/2018 ASCENA RETAIL 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 11/05/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® Unveils St. Jude Garden Grown by LOFT in Celebration of More Than a Decade of Partnership; 20/03/2018 – Ascena Retail General Counsel Duane D. Holloway Resigning to Join Another Public Company; 19/04/2018 – Ascena Retail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Lane Bryant And Catherines To Support Nationwide Children’s Hospital Through Give.Love.Share. Campaign

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 932,053 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HealthEquity Announces Commencement of Proposed Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HealthEquity (HQY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/16/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity (HQY) Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold ASNA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 182.75 million shares or 4.89% less from 192.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 48,660 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0% in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). 19,168 are held by Eagle Ridge Mgmt. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Primecap Company Ca stated it has 0.01% in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) for 42,728 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) for 242,888 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 22,630 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 59,160 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) for 954 shares. Bridgeway has invested 0.02% in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). 255,093 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 133,287 shares in its portfolio.