Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lowered Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Stake; Bank Of Nova Scotia Upped Mosaic Co New (MOS) Position

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased Mosaic Co New (MOS) stake by 7.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mosaic Co New now has $7.88 billion valuation. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. It is down 15.16% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. Some Historical MOS News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John's Int; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC'S IDR AT 'BBB-'; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Mosaic has $38 highest and $2400 lowest target. $31.14’s average target is 48.36% above currents $20.99 stock price. Mosaic had 16 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 31 by CItigroup. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was initiated by Berenberg with “Hold”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Monday, April 1 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 13 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $33 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MOS in report on Friday, March 29 with “Market Perform” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of MOS in report on Wednesday, May 8 to “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mosaic to buy back $250M in shares, curtail 500K tons phosphates output – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mosaic returns to full production at Brazil mines – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Mosaic resumes full operations at Brazil mines – MINING.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 4,478 shares to 63,280 valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q2.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $473,466 activity. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 2,360 shares valued at $49,902 was bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T. 12,998 shares were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K, worth $249,692. $23,550 worth of stock was bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. Freeland Clint had bought 4,250 shares worth $100,300 on Friday, May 10.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Ferrari N V stake by 1.48M shares to 1.75M valued at $281.98 million in 2019Q2.

Among 4 analysts covering Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Armstrong World Indus has $11000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $104.75’s average target is 7.23% above currents $97.69 stock price. Armstrong World Indus had 10 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. Nomura maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) on Thursday, May 9 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, June 11. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.