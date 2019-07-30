Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lowered Align Technology (Call) (ALGN) Position; Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)’s Sentiment Is 0.96

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Align Technology Inc (Call) (ALGN) stake by 82.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 726,215 shares as Align Technology Inc (Call) (ALGN)’s stock rose 29.33%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 150,000 shares with $42.65M value, down from 876,215 last quarter. Align Technology Inc (Call) now has $16.23B valuation. The stock increased 3.49% or $6.85 during the last trading session, reaching $202.9. About 2.03M shares traded or 77.14% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology

Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 50 funds increased and started new holdings, while 52 reduced and sold stock positions in Johnson Outdoors Inc. The funds in our database now own: 6.11 million shares, up from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Johnson Outdoors Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 35 Increased: 31 New Position: 19.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity. Tay Julie sold $318,228 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Tuesday, February 12.

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 848,524 shares to 1.11 million valued at $397.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 549,264 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. Laureate Education Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Align Technology had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 14. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $286 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.21M for 44.50 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd reported 47,169 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 14 shares stake. 2,731 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Scotia Cap Inc owns 808 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Enterprise Fin Corporation owns 27 shares. Frontier Capital Management Communication Lc holds 201,861 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru reported 0% stake. First Personal Fin has 192 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 7,950 were reported by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). The California-based Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Lc has invested 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). The New York-based New Amsterdam Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp New York has invested 0.42% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 1,921 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 34,067 shares traded. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) has risen 9.00% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical JOUT News: 09/05/2018 – Tredje AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits Johnson Outdoors: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 09/05/2018 – Tredje Ap-Fonden Exits Position in Johnson Outdoors; 22/03/2018 Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – JOHNSON OUTDOORS 2Q EPS $2.15, EST. $1.47 (2 EST.); 13/04/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOUT); 04/05/2018 – Johnson Outdoors 2Q EPS $2.15; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $60,060 activity.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. holds 10.25% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. for 1.62 million shares. Thb Asset Management owns 221,935 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 14,670 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.41% in the stock. Wilen Investment Management Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 4,659 shares.

Analysts await Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 2.11% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.37 per share. JOUT’s profit will be $23.32 million for 7.33 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson Outdoors Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.42% EPS growth.