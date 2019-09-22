Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lifted World Wrestling Entmt (Call) (WWE) Position; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Decreased Hologic (HOLX) Holding By $374,400

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) (WWE) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp acquired 100,000 shares as World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) (WWE)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 300,000 shares with $21.66M value, up from 200,000 last quarter. World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) now has $5.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 1.01M shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased Hologic Inc (HOLX) stake by 13.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 7,800 shares as Hologic Inc (HOLX)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 48,900 shares with $2.35M value, down from 56,700 last quarter. Hologic Inc now has $13.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 1.92M shares traded or 12.57% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX); 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 27/03/2018 – Hologic Says FDA Approves New Innovations on Its 3Dimensions Mammography System; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 25/04/2018 – Hologic: FDA Approval of ThinPrep Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Altice Usa Inc stake by 25,900 shares to 178,300 valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2. It also upped Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) stake by 66,400 shares and now owns 303,920 shares. Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, John G Ullman Assoc has 0.05% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 6,300 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 175,995 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited reported 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Natixis Lp reported 160,387 shares. 11,887 were reported by Ls Inv. Ajo LP owns 0.01% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 30,005 shares. Stifel Finance reported 18,918 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Cibc World Markets Incorporated accumulated 8,775 shares. Northern reported 0.04% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.03% or 2.04 million shares in its portfolio. Cap Research Invsts stated it has 0.1% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Citadel Limited Liability holds 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 91,719 shares. Bp Pcl has 30,000 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp has 0.06% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Among 2 analysts covering Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hologic has $52 highest and $4800 lowest target. $50’s average target is 0.10% above currents $49.95 stock price. Hologic had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, August 5. Needham maintained the shares of HOLX in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of October 18th Options Trading For Hologic (HOLX) – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quotient Limited And Its MosaiQ Platform – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hologic (HOLX) Inks Deal to Acquire SuperSonic Imagine – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.75 million for 19.21 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 29,698 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mackenzie reported 31,833 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% or 12,461 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited invested 0.05% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 50,632 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Jag Capital Limited Liability holds 118,721 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Citigroup has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Pointstate LP reported 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 30,879 shares. Voya Invest Lc invested in 2.69 million shares or 0.42% of the stock. 765,600 are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. 351,617 are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 347,078 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. World Wrestling Enter has $110 highest and $7900 lowest target. $91.50’s average target is 24.24% above currents $73.65 stock price. World Wrestling Enter had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. M Partners maintained World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Loop Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by M Partners.