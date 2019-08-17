Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Servicenow (NOW) by $203.35 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Stryker (SYK) Stock Value Rose, Jensen Investment Management Has Upped by $1.02 Million Its Holding

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 5,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427.34M, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $217. About 1.24M shares traded or 19.67% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, X-Large; Catalog Number: 0400-770-000 Sterile personal; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 132.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 826,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.81 million, up from 625,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $256.91. About 1.45 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,092 shares. Sei invested in 196,638 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Weiss Asset LP has invested 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 10,100 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Valley Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 125 shares. Capital Investment Services Of America holds 92,675 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 32,000 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares holds 1.2% or 62,208 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management reported 1,500 shares. 159,667 were reported by Us State Bank De. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 18,083 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 13,713 shares. Colorado-based Peak Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 4.05% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 106,430 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 611,860 shares to 440,661 shares, valued at $110.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) by 13,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24M shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 23,228 shares. Nordea Management holds 0.13% or 245,274 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 1.76% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Schroder Investment Mgmt holds 0% or 7,687 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Fred Alger has invested 0.2% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 4,144 are owned by National Registered Investment Advisor. Security Natl Tru owns 200 shares. 159 were reported by Washington Trust Savings Bank. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 77,320 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 13.02M shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 10,030 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Barrett Asset Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Com accumulated 1,586 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl holds 945,379 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

