Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lifted Las Vegas Sands (Call) (LVS) Holding By $2.99 Million; Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Covered By 1 Bulls

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (LVS) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp acquired 49,800 shares as Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (LVS)’s stock declined 10.95%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 2.04 million shares with $124.43 million value, up from 1.99M last quarter. Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) now has $39.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $51.79. About 3.35M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Smith Nephew PLC (LON:SN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Smith Nephew PLC had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Berenberg. JP Morgan maintained Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) rating on Thursday, May 9. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 1758 target. See Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1730.00 New Target: GBX 1830.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2210.00 New Target: GBX 2265.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1730.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1455.00 New Target: GBX 1730.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1350.00 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1689.00 New Target: GBX 1758.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1455.00 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1390.00 Maintain

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Las Vegas Sands -7% after Macau results fall short – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Las Vegas Sands Keeps an Eye on Japan – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Big Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Las Vegas Sands prices $3.5B of senior notes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 1.63 million shares to 1.62M valued at $164.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Laureate Education Inc (Call) stake by 5.30 million shares and now owns 500,000 shares. Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Call) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.01% or 19,834 shares in its portfolio. Grp Inc invested in 6.57M shares or 1.52% of the stock. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 125,110 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). High Pointe Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Veritable LP holds 0% or 3,917 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 4,327 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 819,300 shares. Brown Advisory Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 38,933 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware accumulated 205,030 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division reported 7,012 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 1.31M shares. Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 25,181 shares. Colony Gp Limited Company holds 0.02% or 6,502 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 18,279 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Las Vegas Sands had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Nomura maintained Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company has market cap of 16.55 billion GBP. The firm offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It has a 23.73 P/E ratio. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery services and products; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat.

The stock decreased 0.18% or GBX 3.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1891.5. About 1.40M shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SN News: 14/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy Corporation Completes Spring 2018 Redetermination; Announces 15% Borrowing Base Increase; 20/04/2018 – Sanchez Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5.0C, EST. EPS 16.0C; 08/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 30C; 14/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY REPORTS 15% BORROWING BASE BOOST; 14/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY CORP – LENDERS TO CO’S UNSUB REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED INCREASE IN BORROWING BASE FROM $330 MLN TO $380 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy 1Q Rev $251.2M; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Exits Position in Sanchez Energy; 08/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 14/05/2018 – Pacific Investment Management Company Buys Into Sanchez Energy