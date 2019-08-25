Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Holding by $51.60 Million as Shares Declined; Central Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased Xcel Energy (XEL) Stake by $1.61 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 266.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.98M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.15. About 699,824 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – 65-75 UK STORE OPENINGS EXPECTED IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – UK SYSTEM SALES IN FIRST EIGHT WEEKS OF 2018 UP 10.9%, OR 7.1% LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Sales Rose Across All Its Markets; 23/05/2018 – Domino’s Awards ‘World’s Fastest Pizza Maker’; 06/03/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS LTD JUBI.NS SAYS AGREEMENT FOR FOR OPERATING DOMINO’S PIZZA RESTAURANTS IN BANGLADESH; 09/03/2018 – Domino’s Confident of Growth at Home and Abroad; 27/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC DPZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $235; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 28,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The hedge fund held 53,728 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 82,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.45. About 3.87M shares traded or 22.40% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Changes; 29/03/2018 – Xcel Mechanical Systems Recognized as Safest Mechanical and Plumbing Contractor in the U.S; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY, SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xcel Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEL); 29/05/2018 – NA Windpower: Wind Is Leading The Way On Xcel Energy’s Aggressive Emissions Reductions; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32,325 shares to 79,803 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 17,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Usd (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer holds 0.03% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 22,959 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 255,378 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0% or 424 shares in its portfolio. 216,300 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management. Fdx Advsr invested in 0.02% or 9,683 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 9,520 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated has 0.33% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 11.07 million shares. Plante Moran Advisors Lc reported 10,407 shares. North Star Asset invested in 4,282 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Security owns 75 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 263,696 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Lc. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Everett Harris Company Ca has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 0.02% or 16,789 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 19,264 shares.

