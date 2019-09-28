Melvin Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Position as Share Value Rose; As Grubhub (GRUB) Share Price Declined, Motley Fool Asset Management Boosted Holding

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 34,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 174,440 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.61 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.47M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.85M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS CHANGES ANNOUNCED IN 2014 DID NOT GO FAR ENOUGH TO PROTECT DATA; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a dating feature, Match sinks on the news; 19/03/2018 – Investor Marc Lasry says Facebook should be regulated like a utility after data debacle; 08/04/2018 – On Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will embark on a two-day marathon of testimony on Capitol Hill; 10/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users may be affected by privacy scandal; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Data Scandal Spotlights Crisis Response Time; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG BECERRA- SENT LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO FOR ANSWERS TO REPORTS THAT PERSONAL DATA WAS PROVIDED TO THIRD PARTIES WITHOUT KNOWLEDGE OR CONSENT; 08/05/2018 – Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s CTO, is managing a new group called “New Platforms and Infra.” This group will include efforts like VR, augmented reality and the newly formed blockchain group. 9/

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 700,000 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $81.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $896.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 25,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $30.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,929 shares, and cut its stake in Nlight Inc.