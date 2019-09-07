Melvin Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) Holding by $106.58 Million; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Lifted Its Position in Dollar Gen New (DG) by $670,089 as Stock Price Rose

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 89.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 895,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, down from 995,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 1.93M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 07/05/2018 – MASSACHUSETTS GAMING COMMISSION SAYS IT ALLOWS REMOVAL OF STEVE WYNN’S NAME FROM WYNN RESORTS LTD’S WYNN.O CASINO LICENSE; 06/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN COMMENTS ON ISS RECOMMENDATION WYNN RESORTS HOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Wynn posts upbeat adjusted profits on Macau gains; 03/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ON MARCH 28, 2018, COMPANY BORROWED FULL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER BRIDGE FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ON MARCH 20, WFLP, CO ENTERED REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT AS PROVIDED FOR IN SEPARATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN STEPHEN WYNN, CO; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts settles with Universal Entertainment; 11/05/2018 – The ex-wife of former CEO Steve Wynn is seeking to oust a longtime board member and make other changes; 11/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN); 24/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MADDOX TO REFOCUS VEGAS LAKE RESORT ON HIGH ROLLERS; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn asks shareholders to oust board member

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 54.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 5,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 16,049 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 10,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 1.44 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 9,900 shares to 36,018 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,156 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H & Co stated it has 159,069 shares. Bp Pcl holds 0.13% or 28,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 12,671 shares. 386,396 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. Segment Wealth Ltd Com, Texas-based fund reported 4,480 shares. 55,807 are held by Meritage Portfolio Mngmt. Landscape Llc holds 0.22% or 19,173 shares in its portfolio. Conning reported 0.02% stake. State Street owns 11.41 million shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd holds 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 9,360 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,217 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Richard Bernstein has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 6,550 shares. Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Guardian Life Com Of America accumulated 752 shares.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $128.84M for 23.02 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 500,000 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $117.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).