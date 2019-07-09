Melvin Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position in Ascena Retail Group (Put) (ASNA) by $800,000 as Valuation Declined; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Upped Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $318,006; Market Value Rose

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 702 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,579 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.36 million, up from 189,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $519.16. About 158,675 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) (ASNA) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.55% or $0.0277 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5268. About 2.71M shares traded. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has declined 48.26% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ASNA News: 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT AGREEMENT THAT AMENDS CO’S EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUG 21, 2015; 15/03/2018 – Doer. Trailblazer. Lemonade Maker. Nominate Everyday Heroes for the 2018 Roslyn S. Jaffe Awards; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7.0C TO 12C, EST. EPS 6.8C; 05/03/2018 – RPT-ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 27, 2018, RECORDED TAX BENEFIT OF $22 MLN ON PRE-TAX LOSS OF $61 MLN; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP-2018 AGREEMENT PROVIDES SENIOR SECURED ASSET BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $500 MLN WITH OPTIONAL INCREASE OF UP TO $200 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Ascena Retail 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ascena Retail Grp Rtg To ‘B’; Otlk Negative; 02/04/2018 – Lane Bryant And Catherines To Support Nationwide Children’s Hospital Through Give.Love.Share. Campaign; 17/05/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – ON MAY 15, 2018, BOARD OF CO INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO ELEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Ascena Retail Short-Interest Ratio Rises 88% to 51 Days

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.89 million activity. 2,785 shares were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D, worth $1.06M. STROHMEYER KARL sold $1.47M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Campbell Michael Earl sold $366,798. Meyers Charles J also sold $2.15M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider VAN CAMP PETER sold $478,833.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Marijuana Stock Innovative Industrial Properties Soared 47% in June – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 REITs Poised to Continue Their Winning Streaks in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “REIT Priam Properties sets terms for $171 million IPO – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is a Hold Strategy Apt for Mid-America Apartment (MAA) Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 REITs to Buy in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Management Limited Liability Corp reported 6,644 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,925 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.54% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 27,774 are held by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. Brant Point Investment Lc stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Artisan Partners Partnership invested in 88,431 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 31,306 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.02% or 1,193 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 717 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr, a Iowa-based fund reported 450 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 136,751 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 19,135 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sun Life has 141 shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 1,571 shares. 21,299 are held by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 24,132 shares to 95,561 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integratd (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,297 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical (NYSE:VAR).

Analysts await Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) to report earnings on September, 23. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Ascena Retail Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 549,264 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $287.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

More notable recent Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ascena Retail, Pyxus International, and Ra Medical and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MBNKF MOMO ASNA PYX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Ascena Retail Group Stock Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ascena Retail Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ascena Retail Group Investors (ASNA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.