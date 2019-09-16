Melvin Capital Management LP Decreased Its Advance Auto Parts (Call) (AAP) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Mountain Lake Investment Management Cut Stake in Koppers Holdings (KOP) as Market Value Rose

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Call) (AAP) by 62.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 680,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.66M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $157.37. About 256,645 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 77,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.88M, down from 652,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $623.39M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 104,615 shares traded or 20.18% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.48 million for 18.91 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N V by 1.48 million shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $281.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 396,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $212.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 119,380 shares to 720,000 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Consol Energy Inc New.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 34.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.73 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.27M for 7.69 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KOP shares while 45 reduced holdings.