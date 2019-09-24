Melvin Capital Management LP Decreased By $22.18 Million Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Box, Inc. (BOX)

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 5.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 80,933 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 1.37M shares with $376.35 million value, down from 1.45M last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $48.30B valuation. The stock decreased 3.53% or $9.42 during the last trading session, reaching $257.58. About 1.19M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors

Among 6 analysts covering Box Inc (NYSE:BOX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Box Inc has $2400 highest and $1400 lowest target. $18’s average target is 7.78% above currents $16.7 stock price. Box Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold” on Thursday, August 29. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Raymond James. The stock of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) earned “Neutral” rating by First Analysis on Thursday, August 29. Wells Fargo maintained Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) on Thursday, August 29 with “Outperform” rating. See Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $22.5000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Downgrade

29/08/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: First Analysis Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Canaccord Genuity New Target: $24.0000 16.0000

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 1.91M shares traded. Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has declined 30.45% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BOX News: 10/04/2018 – Dubai Airports, the World’s Largest Airport, Leverages Box for Cloud Content Management; 26/03/2018 – Box Appoints Australia, New Zealand Leader as it Accelerates International Expansion; 06/03/2018 Bloomberg Markets: Box CEO on New Growth Areas; 30/05/2018 – Box Sue Barsamian Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – Clients include Box and Foursquare, among others; 08/05/2018 – Box Chief Legal Officer Peter McGoff to Leave Company; 10/04/2018 – Dubai Airports, the World’s Largest Airport, Leverages Box for Cloud Content Management; 30/05/2018 – BOX ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF SUE BARSAMIAN, FORMER CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER FOR HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE, TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/03/2018 – Box Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Fujitsu Chooses Box to Strengthen Collaboration on Its Internal Global Communication Platform

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. It currently has negative earnings. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 21,916 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 448 shares. Gideon Advisors Inc reported 12,448 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp stated it has 690,054 shares. 12.94 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Services Automobile Association accumulated 231,431 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Seatown Hldgs Pte Ltd has invested 0.21% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Allstate holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 11,604 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Co owns 26,725 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com has 85,284 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Barometer Cap Mngmt invested in 19,995 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Quantbot Technology L P, a New York-based fund reported 16,090 shares. 75 were reported by Covington Cap. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,151 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Laureate Education Inc stake by 6.85 million shares to 7.35 million valued at $115.47M in 2019Q2. It also upped Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 250,000 shares. Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) was raised too.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 357.75 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

