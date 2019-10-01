Melvin Capital Management LP Cut Stake in Gamestop New (Put) (GME) by $7.25 Million as Share Value Declined; Semgroup (SEMG) Holder Viking Fund Management Decreased Holding by $876,000

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (Put) (GME) by 44.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85 million, down from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $504.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 6.53 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 11/05/2018 – GameStop Co-Founder DeMatteo Also Will Continue as Executive Chairman; 26/03/2018 – GameStop Earnings: The New CEO Has Plenty to Do — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Had Named Mauler CEO in February; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP 4Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $2; 28/03/2018 – GameStop Reports Sales and Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 and Provides 2018 Outlook; 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Adj EPS $2.02; 28/03/2018 – GameStop: Global Same Store Sales Up 12.2% for the Qtr; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Resignation Not Due to Any Potential Fraud; 16/03/2018 – Spring Has Sprung at GameStop with Unbeatable PLAY DAYS Deals

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 323,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 2.01M shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 17/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 15/05/2018 – Tortoise Capital Advisors Exits Position in SemGroup; 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO COST BETWEEN $60 MLN AND $66 MLN, OF WHICH SEMGROUP WILL FUND 51 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M

More notable recent GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GameStop bid up again – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why GameStop Stock Jumped 7% Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “GameStop’s Turnaround Plan Shouldn’t Impress Investors – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GameStop Stock is On a Path That Leads to Nowhere – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GameStop Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:GME – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:LL) by 1.20 million shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $18.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold GME shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 121.60 million shares or 14.80% more from 105.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 105,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 34,815 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 10,930 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 535,600 shares. Grp holds 0% or 121,301 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 35,026 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Gsa Prns Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 86,119 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd stated it has 23,928 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 1.82M shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 23,201 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 564,265 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.01% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability owns 2.45 million shares for 1.67% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold SEMG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 68.60 million shares or 3.34% less from 70.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Viking Fund Mgmt accumulated 250,000 shares. 88,117 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 33,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 118,058 shares. Northern Tru invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Metropolitan Life reported 25,858 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 1,890 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 12,129 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 38,948 shares. Weiss Asset Management Lp accumulated 12,309 shares. Par Capital Inc has 537,779 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.03% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $187.44 million activity. Buffalo Investor II – L.P. also sold $93.72M worth of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) shares.

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Coda Octopus Group Drops After Q3 Results; SemGroup Shares Surge – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SEMG, PVTL, FCSC and AVDR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SemCAMS Midstream Joint Venture Completes Acquisition of Meritage Midstream ULC – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Take Me Away: What New Permian Pipeline Capacity Means For Crude Prices And Exports – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates the SemGroup Corporation – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $376.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 4,800 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).