Melvin Capital Management LP Cut Holding in Facebook (FB) by $9.65 Million as Share Value Rose; Vontobel Asset Management Increased Its Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $1.13 Million as Share Value Rose

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 21,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.36 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 3.78M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.85 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 14.33M shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Election Law: “EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Tells Vox It Will Take `A Few Years’ to Fix Facebook; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDITS OF DATA HARVESTING BY OUTSIDE APPS WILL TAKE ‘MANY MONTHS’ TO COMPLETE; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ADDS ADMIN PRIVILEGES TO GROUP CHAT; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS FOUND NO LINK BETWEEN CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DATA AND RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY -WIRED MAGAZINE; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Kilmer: Kilmer Statement on Facebook’s Endorsement of the Honest Ads Act; 27/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Breaking: Sources tell me Facebook will delay the unveiling of its home speaker amid privacy uproar, and they’ll; 01/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has demanded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg give evidence to MPs in; 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER DON GRAHAM COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal clashes grow over investigating tech – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Revenue Limit Still Far From Being Reached – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Watch in Augmented Reality – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.07 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westfield Capital Communication Limited Partnership holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.18M shares. Beacon invested 0.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk reported 1.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Choate Invest accumulated 3,453 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wafra Inc accumulated 174,215 shares. Verus Inc accumulated 0.07% or 1,062 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 11,890 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability reported 345,050 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability accumulated 0.24% or 10,541 shares. Caprock holds 14,856 shares. Kemper Master Retirement holds 4.46% or 37,900 shares in its portfolio. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 279,058 shares. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 17,410 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Condor Cap Mgmt has invested 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 285,740 shares to 468,035 shares, valued at $886.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) by 543,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (Put) (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory reported 14,098 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust reported 7,743 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The California-based Kcm Advisors Ltd has invested 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Westend Advsr Ltd Company reported 625,724 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 67,450 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Ny Mellon has 0.24% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). London Of Virginia has invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Dupont Cap Mgmt owns 192,076 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gru invested in 114,305 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pitcairn Communication invested in 22,824 shares. Vermont-based M Kraus Communication has invested 3.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Choate Invest Advisors stated it has 10,129 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kdi Capital Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 2.8% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 138,774 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $13.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 32,735 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $243.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 492,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).