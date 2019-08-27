Melvin Capital Management LP Cut Gartner (IT) Holding by $15.10 Million; Coca Cola Co (KO) Position Has Boosted by Smith Moore & Company

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 77.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 16,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 37,251 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 20,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 9.17 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 550,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.42 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $130.53. About 321,681 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and Operations Planning Process at the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 21/03/2018 – Dynatrace Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Eighth Consecutive Time; 24/05/2018 – UnifyID Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner; 12/04/2018 – Zilliant Named in Gartner’s Market Guide for B2B Price Optimization and Management Software; 29/03/2018 – Checkmarx is Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing; 03/05/2018 – Karamba Security Named a Gartner 2018 Cool Vendor in IoT Security; 05/03/2018 TCS Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, Worldwide by Gartner; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 04/05/2018 – Gartner Recognizes AutomationEdge in Market Guide for IT Process Automation, 2018

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 8,973 shares to 27,460 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 15,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,736 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Setting Up Your Kids Financially – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.25 million activity.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 200,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $70.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (Put) (NYSE:PRGO) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Laureate Education Inc.

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About Eversource Energy’s (NYSE:ES) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

