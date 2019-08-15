Melvin Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Deere & Co (DE); Stanley-Laman Group LTD Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $348,777

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 319.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 848,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.07 million, up from 265,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $143.71. About 2.19 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 57.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 2,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2,207 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260,000, down from 5,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 25.67 million shares traded or 5.01% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory holds 22,809 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,169 shares. First Bancorporation holds 8,826 shares. Psagot House Ltd has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Whittier Of Nevada Inc owns 9,373 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.23% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 13,925 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hudock Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp accumulated 89 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 217,176 are held by Toronto Dominion State Bank. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,302 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com reported 212,723 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 600,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $24.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 2.78 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (NYSE:SIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 3.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 7.85 million shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Lc invested in 4.38% or 338,558 shares. Sigma Counselors Incorporated stated it has 67,074 shares. Hightower Trust Lta holds 3.45% or 227,567 shares in its portfolio. Element Management Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trust Of Virginia Va invested 3.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). London Of Virginia accumulated 1.64 million shares. Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct holds 0.29% or 14,846 shares. Moreover, Addenda Cap Incorporated has 1.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 130,329 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 3.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Creative Planning stated it has 0.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd reported 3.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Menora Mivtachim Ltd has invested 2.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.