Melvin Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Nike (NKE); Peddock Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 195.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.79M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 6.36 million shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Limited Liability accumulated 856 shares or 0.03% of the stock. American Group Inc Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Everett Harris And Ca invested in 2.26% or 1.04 million shares. 1.59 million were accumulated by Utd Advisers Llc. Bb&T has 41,291 shares. 3,163 are owned by Lynch & Assocs In. Lederer & Associate Counsel Ca invested in 4,975 shares. Kanawha Management Ltd Com reported 1.99% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Paloma Ptnrs invested 0.47% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 13,961 shares. Amarillo Retail Bank holds 0.29% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,812 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.86M shares. Fagan Assoc Inc holds 82,704 shares. Compton Capital Management Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 70,400 shares. Profit Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.49% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 100,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $83.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 726,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management has 2.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 129,564 shares. Swarthmore Grp Inc holds 2.77% or 5,475 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Financial Svcs, a New York-based fund reported 64,137 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd holds 418,247 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 1.49% or 18,025 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management holds 3.43% or 98,576 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 278,770 shares. 3,547 are held by Earnest Ptnrs Lc. Causeway Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 1.98% stake. Iowa Bancorp owns 66,633 shares for 3.61% of their portfolio. Ledyard National Bank owns 217,153 shares for 3.38% of their portfolio. Holderness Invs Company invested in 63,059 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak invested in 18,792 shares. Sphera Funds Ltd invested in 61,397 shares. Jacobs & Ca stated it has 137,514 shares.