Melvin Capital Management LP Boosted Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $144.02 Million; Primo Wtr (PRMW) Market Value Declined While Akre Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 48.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 852,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.61 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441.86M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50M, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 272,134 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 175,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $33.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (NYSE:SIG) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust owns 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 408,739 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 13,719 shares. Fort Point Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Charles Schwab Invest Inc accumulated 201,902 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Portolan Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.27% stake. Sit Investment Associates Inc reported 0% stake. Tower Rech Limited (Trc) invested in 756 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company owns 103,822 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 543,308 are owned by Heartland Advsrs. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 22,732 shares. Kennedy Mngmt holds 0.08% or 278,921 shares. 6,850 were reported by Legal General Public Limited Co.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $106,486 activity. BRENNER RICHARD A bought 1,500 shares worth $17,171. On Wednesday, August 21 the insider Cates Susan E. bought $61,150. Mills David J had bought 1,000 shares worth $11,500 on Thursday, August 8. 1,000 Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares with value of $11,095 were bought by Hass David W..