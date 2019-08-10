Melvin Capital Management LP Boosted By $2.99 Million Its Las Vegas Sands (Call) (LVS) Holding; Forestar Group (FOR) SI Increased By 10.97%

Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR) had an increase of 10.97% in short interest. FOR’s SI was 216,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.97% from 195,100 shares previously. With 37,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR)’s short sellers to cover FOR’s short positions. The SI to Forestar Group Inc’s float is 2.08%. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 19,645 shares traded. Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has declined 7.77% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FOR News: 24/04/2018 – Forestar Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – Khoury Touts Forestar’s Prospects at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY ALSO OPTIMISTIC ON PROSPECTS FOR FORESTAR AT SOHN CONF; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (LVS) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp acquired 49,800 shares as Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (LVS)’s stock declined 10.95%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 2.04M shares with $124.43 million value, up from 1.99M last quarter. Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) now has $41.55B valuation. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.52 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate company. The company has market cap of $795.56 million. The firm engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of real estate, primarily residential and mixed-use communities. It has a 6.89 P/E ratio. It also sells commercial tracts; residential lots primarily to homebuilders; undeveloped land through its retail sales programs, as well as operates commercial real estate and income producing properties, such as a hotel and multifamily properties.

Among 2 analysts covering Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Forestar Group Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Among 3 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Las Vegas Sands had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight”.

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 895,600 shares to 100,000 valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Turtle Beach Corp stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. L Brands Inc (LTD) was reduced too.

