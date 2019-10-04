Melvin Capital Management LP Boosted Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $116.44 Million; Valuation Rose; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by $659,520 as Share Value Declined

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 48.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 13,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 42,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, up from 28,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 46,190 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 73.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 396,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 936,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $275.80M, up from 540,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $276.27. About 608,611 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Falcon Point Limited Co holds 35,851 shares. Reliant Invest Limited Liability Company holds 1.7% or 45,925 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 84,068 shares. Geode Management Ltd Llc reported 612,814 shares. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.27% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 10,631 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 32,900 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 120,830 shares. Pdt Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 85,000 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt holds 0.8% or 328,205 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0% or 14,893 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Pitcairn Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 93,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. by 25,569 shares to 124,195 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 113,130 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,118 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Contravisory Invest Mgmt reported 13,384 shares. White Elm Lc holds 2.78% or 38,400 shares. Pointstate Lp invested in 7.18% or 1.16 million shares. Aldebaran stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Savant Limited Liability Company owns 3,490 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.52% or 106,569 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Bancshares reported 65,478 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Capital Ca stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 71,912 were accumulated by Torray Lc. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Capital Fund Sa reported 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 21,526 shares. Addenda Capital invested in 0.43% or 20,095 shares.

