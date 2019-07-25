Melrose Bancorp Inc. (MELR)’s Financial Results Comparing With The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melrose Bancorp Inc. 19 5.25 N/A 0.74 25.71 The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.44 N/A 2.23 11.82

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The First Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Melrose Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Melrose Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The First Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 0.6% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.28 beta indicates that Melrose Bancorp Inc. is 72.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. The First Bancorp Inc.’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Melrose Bancorp Inc. and The First Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 39.2% respectively. About 1% of Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.8% of The First Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melrose Bancorp Inc. 3.62% 4.07% -3.47% -4.3% 7.44% 5.23% The First Bancorp Inc. -1.16% -0.04% -3.76% -6.62% -4.87% 0.3%

For the past year Melrose Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than The First Bancorp Inc.

Summary

The First Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Melrose Bancorp Inc.