Melrose Bancorp Inc. (MELR)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF)

Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melrose Bancorp Inc. 19 5.44 N/A 0.67 26.82 First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 13 3.75 N/A 1.04 13.19

Demonstrates Melrose Bancorp Inc. and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Melrose Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Melrose Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Melrose Bancorp Inc. and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.5% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.18 and it happens to be 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has beta of 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.6% of Melrose Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, 1% are First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melrose Bancorp Inc. -0.44% 0.11% -4.4% -4.37% -2.24% 0.33% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 2.15% 1.4% 1.55% 0.81% -19.9% 13.99%

For the past year Melrose Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation.